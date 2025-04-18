Capital International Ltd. CA Purchases 256 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $18,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $160.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $233.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Blackstone from $182.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 301 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,619.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,071,260.65. This trade represents a 0.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BX opened at $130.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.91. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $200.96. The company has a market capitalization of $95.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.13). Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 158.68%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

