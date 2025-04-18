The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total value of $3,313,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,506.25. The trade was a 59.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.69, for a total transaction of $4,758,905.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,042.41. This trade represents a 43.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,925 shares of company stock worth $12,630,683. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 2.2 %

GS opened at $509.83 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $402.41 and a 12-month high of $672.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $564.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $572.11.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on GS. Morgan Stanley set a $558.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $690.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $593.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

