TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Short Interest Update

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the March 15th total of 3,220,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of TEL opened at $129.23 on Friday. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $116.30 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 45.37%.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total transaction of $587,744.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,925,752.88. The trade was a 13.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.9% during the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $678,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.2% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 161,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,771,000 after buying an additional 27,795 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC raised TE Connectivity from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.90.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

