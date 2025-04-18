Capital International Ltd. CA Sells 34,310 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Capital International Ltd. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 487,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,310 shares during the period. Carrier Global comprises 1.4% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $33,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1,156.1% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 19,018 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $2,213,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 221.8% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock opened at $59.87 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $53.33 and a 52 week high of $83.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 14.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CARR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Mizuho raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.13.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

