Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Short Interest Up 47.1% in March

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 331,900 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the March 15th total of 225,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Shares of HCHDF stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average is $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $4.30.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

