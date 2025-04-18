Commerce Bank Purchases 2,210 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 498,156 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 0.8% of Commerce Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $122,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LOW opened at $219.01 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.39 and a 52 week high of $287.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.13. The firm has a market cap of $122.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.67%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $285.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.74.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

