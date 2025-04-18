SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Down 4.9% – What’s Next?

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.74 and last traded at $7.83. Approximately 5,180,871 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 37,814,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

SOUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on SoundHound AI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SoundHound AI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.58). SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 163.58%. The firm had revenue of $34.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Ming Hom sold 28,388 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $281,041.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 689,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,827,554.80. The trade was a 3.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 118,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $1,174,189.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,903,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,840,303.90. This represents a 5.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 500,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,726 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOUN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SoundHound AI by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,031,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,508,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SoundHound AI by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,509,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,024,000 after purchasing an additional 315,897 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SoundHound AI by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,197,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,540,000 after buying an additional 42,869 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,906,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,660,000 after buying an additional 264,382 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SoundHound AI by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,725,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,078,000 after purchasing an additional 143,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

