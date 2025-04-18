IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading Down 2.4% – Time to Sell?

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.45 and last traded at $24.78. Approximately 3,169,647 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 15,707,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IONQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on IonQ from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of IonQ from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Get IonQ alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IonQ

IonQ Stock Up 5.1 %

Insider Activity

The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average of $28.54.

In related news, Director William F. Scannell purchased 93,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,029,769.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 135,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,375.07. This represents a 221.69 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 11,712 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $217,491.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 944,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,539,550.70. The trade was a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,033,166 shares of company stock worth $38,059,593. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IonQ

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IonQ by 29.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in IonQ by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,260,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,240,000 after purchasing an additional 75,596 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IonQ by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,420,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,640,000 after buying an additional 199,360 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of IonQ by 1,348.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in IonQ by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

About IonQ

(Get Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.