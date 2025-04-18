Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Down 58.3% in March

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taitron Components

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taitron Components stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of Taitron Components at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taitron Components in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Taitron Components Stock Performance

Shares of TAIT stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,352. Taitron Components has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.63.

Taitron Components Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Taitron Components’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

