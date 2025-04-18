BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Short Interest Up 107.8% in March

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a growth of 107.8% from the March 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 840,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BRSP shares. Jones Trading dropped their price objective on BrightSpire Capital from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price target on BrightSpire Capital from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.25 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.45.
BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 79.23% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $17.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is -60.95%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRSP. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.
