BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Short Interest Up 107.8% in March

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a growth of 107.8% from the March 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 840,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BRSP shares. Jones Trading dropped their price objective on BrightSpire Capital from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price target on BrightSpire Capital from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.25 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.45.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BRSP

BrightSpire Capital Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of BRSP stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $4.51. 691,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,559. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $588.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.54. BrightSpire Capital has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 79.23% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $17.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is -60.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRSP. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.