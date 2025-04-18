First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Short Interest Up 111.8% in March

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,100 shares, an increase of 111.8% from the March 15th total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE FPF traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $17.12. 187,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,590. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.49.

Get First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund alerts:

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $644,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $695,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.