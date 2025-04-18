QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,045,586 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,136 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $160,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 10,571 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Farringdon Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $15,192,000 after buying an additional 14,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $136.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.60. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.21.

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $130,073.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,596.63. This represents a 61.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $3,275,511.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,010.46. This represents a 48.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,666 shares of company stock valued at $5,047,052 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

