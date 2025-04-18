Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 893.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,621,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,458,411 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $117,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 908.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Lam Research by 836.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $63.76 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $113.00. The company has a market capitalization of $81.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.08.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.87.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,117,560. The trade was a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

