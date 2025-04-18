Top Mid Cap Stocks To Consider – April 17th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Hertz Global, Hertz Global, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, and MP Materials are the five Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid cap stocks are equities of companies with a market capitalization that falls between small and large cap companies, often generally ranging between $2 billion and $10 billion, although these thresholds can vary. They are considered to offer a blend of growth potential and stability—typically providing greater growth prospects than large cap stocks while usually being less volatile than small caps. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $38.38. 80,943,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,836,713. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.27.

Hertz Global (HTZ)

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

HTZ traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.05. The company had a trading volume of 225,663,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,698,734. Hertz Global has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.83.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.60. The stock had a trading volume of 74,386,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,019,969. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average is $18.44. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43 and a beta of -5.14.

MP Materials (MP)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

MP stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,917,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.25 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. MP Materials has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.07.

