GeoWealth Management LLC Sells 110,517 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

GeoWealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 607,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,517 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $17,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $31.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.81. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $32.51.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

