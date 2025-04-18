Life Science REIT (LON:LABS) Issues Earnings Results

Life Science REIT (LON:LABS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 1.70 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Life Science REIT had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 198.99%.

Life Science REIT Stock Down 0.2 %

LON:LABS opened at GBX 44 ($0.58) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 39.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 38.78. The stock has a market cap of £156.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.08. Life Science REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 31.30 ($0.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 47.10 ($0.62).

Get Life Science REIT alerts:

Life Science REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Life Science REIT plc (the Company) is a closed-ended Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) incorporated in England and Wales on 27 July 2021. The Company began trading on 19 November 2021 and its shares are admitted to trading on the Premium Listing Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

Receive News & Ratings for Life Science REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Science REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.