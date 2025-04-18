Cadence Bank Sells 2,304 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cadence Bank trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.50.

Chevron Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $137.68 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The stock has a market cap of $242.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.94 and a 200 day moving average of $153.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

