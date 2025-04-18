Capital International Investors Sells 3,044,299 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Capital International Investors lowered its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,934,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,044,299 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 0.07% of Equifax worth $2,277,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Equifax by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Trading Up 1.0 %

Equifax stock opened at $221.43 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.98 and a 52 week high of $309.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.89.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equifax from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.31.

View Our Latest Report on EFX

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.