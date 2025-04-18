Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:KEYS opened at $135.51 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KEYS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $562,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,063 shares in the company, valued at $17,834,765. The trade was a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.