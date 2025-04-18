Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Holdings Lifted by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 372,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,624 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Copart were worth $21,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Copart by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,170,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,153,000 after buying an additional 15,334 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Copart by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 442,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,399,000 after purchasing an additional 35,056 shares in the last quarter. Farringdon Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $472,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other Copart news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 94,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $5,700,769.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,401,000. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Argus downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

View Our Latest Report on CPRT

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $59.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.21 and a 200-day moving average of $56.82. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $48.05 and a one year high of $64.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 32.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.