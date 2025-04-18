Adams Wealth Management Has $293,000 Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Adams Wealth Management lessened its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,828,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 39.6% during the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,855,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, January 24th. Argus raised shares of Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Stephens cut Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Elevance Health from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.41.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELV opened at $424.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $416.11 and a 200-day moving average of $411.67. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.21 and a 52-week high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $183,902.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,847 shares in the company, valued at $766,745.11. The trade was a 19.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total transaction of $1,388,635.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,970.80. This represents a 25.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

