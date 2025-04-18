Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $177.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

NYSE:APO opened at $126.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.29. The company has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $189.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 25.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 377,164 shares in the company, valued at $59,697,517.92. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust bought 607,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.39 per share, for a total transaction of $67,694,487.75. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 621,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,257,178.06. This represents a 4,331.92 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,135,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,454,560,000 after buying an additional 3,691,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,413,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,550,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,979 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,452,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,807 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,382,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,853,000 after buying an additional 1,460,689 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,900,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.