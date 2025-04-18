ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC

Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.00.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $212.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.69. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.33 and a 52-week high of $263.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 25.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.03%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total value of $484,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,695,249.98. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,896,290.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,842,105.44. This represents a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,013 shares of company stock worth $11,298,816 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Featured Articles

