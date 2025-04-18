Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Trading Down 2.2% – What’s Next?

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) was down 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $196.00 and last traded at $197.61. Approximately 16,848,166 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 56,712,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Apple to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Apple to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.85.

Apple Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total value of $8,683,316.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $40,072,269.86. This represents a 17.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total transaction of $7,950,786.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 390,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,377,116.59. This represents a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,451 shares of company stock valued at $40,818,720 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Drystone LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 252.3% during the third quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

