Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Acquires 12,879 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 149.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for 1.7% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invst LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.1% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 33.2% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its position in Analog Devices by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 7,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 4,581.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,709,000 after buying an additional 41,279 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $563,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,576,907.41. This represents a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,663,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,066,750. The trade was a 22.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,809 shares of company stock worth $6,154,756. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock opened at $176.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.66. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.65 and a 12 month high of $247.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.43 billion, a PE ratio of 56.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 126.11%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADI. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark raised their price target on Analog Devices from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.05.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

