CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Acquires 9,651 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,208 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 9,651 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $56,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $345.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Autodesk from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.59.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other news, Director John T. Cahill purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,200. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,671.87. This represents a 44.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $259.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.85. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.32 and a fifty-two week high of $326.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

