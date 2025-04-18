Alpha Wave Global LP Sells 205,527 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Alpha Wave Global LP lowered its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 66.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 205,527 shares during the period. Woodward accounts for approximately 8.1% of Alpha Wave Global LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Alpha Wave Global LP’s holdings in Woodward were worth $17,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farringdon Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 4th quarter worth $429,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Woodward by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Woodward by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on WWD. Truist Financial cut their target price on Woodward from $229.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Woodward in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Woodward from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $187.00 target price on shares of Woodward and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $641,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,109.72. This represents a 17.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total transaction of $864,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,157. This trade represents a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,900 shares of company stock worth $5,215,444. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Price Performance

Woodward stock opened at $169.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.91. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $201.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. Woodward had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

