Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,107 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 69.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Trane Technologies comprises approximately 0.7% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Melius downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $398.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $476.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $405.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total transaction of $275,960.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,299,384.19. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total transaction of $113,882.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,115.56. This trade represents a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,102 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $333.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $345.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $286.32 and a 1 year high of $422.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

