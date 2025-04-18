Broadleaf Partners LLC Sells 188 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Broadleaf Partners LLC trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,571 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 2.8% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $12,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,019,087,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 123,836.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,925,977 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,716,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,423 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,301,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,051,016,000 after purchasing an additional 856,307 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 318.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 976,924 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $870,752,000 after purchasing an additional 743,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 112,896.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 381,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $340,420,000 after purchasing an additional 381,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total value of $100,259,088.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at $12,700,583. This represents a 88.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.72, for a total value of $2,397,393.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,068.52. The trade was a 41.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,312 shares of company stock valued at $267,919,297 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $973.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $416.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $542.01 and a 52 week high of $1,064.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $955.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $889.98.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,020.63.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

