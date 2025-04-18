Capital International Ltd. CA Sells 2,202 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Capital International Ltd. CA cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $172.78 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.58 and a 1 year high of $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $305.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.99.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a return on equity of 296.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 273.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 18,944 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $3,853,399.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,401.36. This trade represents a 62.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 5,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total transaction of $1,143,466.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,429,199.90. The trade was a 20.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,471 shares of company stock valued at $23,426,451. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Erste Group Bank raised AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.71.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

