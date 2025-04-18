McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Short Interest Up 47.5% in March

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, an increase of 47.5% from the March 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

McCoy Global Trading Up 1.6 %

MCCRF opened at $1.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05. McCoy Global has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $2.77.

McCoy Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from McCoy Global’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. McCoy Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.32%.

McCoy Global Company Profile

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry. The company’s products are used during the well construction phase for land and offshore wells during oil and gas exploration and development.

