Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Raised by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 261,453 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $87,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.32.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total value of $1,762,784.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,141,957.90. The trade was a 16.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total value of $318,157.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,826 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,954.06. This represents a 8.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,654 shares of company stock valued at $14,124,094. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.2 %

CRM stock opened at $246.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $282.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.56. The company has a market cap of $237.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.10%.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.