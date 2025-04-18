Commerce Bank Reduces Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 562,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,306 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in RTX were worth $65,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of RTX by 2,944.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Baird R W raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Argus raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.27.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. The trade was a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,008.40. This trade represents a 35.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $128.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $99.07 and a 1 year high of $136.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.99%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

