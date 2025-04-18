Commerce Bank Lowers Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $52,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $583,000. MSH Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $636,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 401.0% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 35,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 28,501 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 484.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $298.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $321.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $273.60 and a 52 week high of $350.23.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

