Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Capital International Ltd. CA’s 8th Largest Position

Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 2.2% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $53,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,012.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $841.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $829.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $820.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.88, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $677.09 and a one year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.