NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $10.59 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $10,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $375.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $360.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cummins from $408.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $346.00.

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $281.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.57. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.02 and a 52-week high of $387.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

