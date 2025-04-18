Zacks Investment Management Raises Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 180.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,227 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,710,294,000 after buying an additional 60,504,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $450,109,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,499 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 980,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,303,000 after purchasing an additional 32,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 695,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $306.12 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $210.71 and a twelve month high of $308.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $277.54 and its 200 day moving average is $258.05. The company has a market cap of $92.02 billion, a PE ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

