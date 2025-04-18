GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Sold by Front Street Capital Management Inc.

Front Street Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the quarter. GE Vernova comprises approximately 3.6% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $20,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

NYSE GEV opened at $322.81 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $132.11 and a one year high of $447.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $322.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.15. The company has a market cap of $88.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.06.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on GE Vernova from $446.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. New Street Research set a $380.00 price target on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Marathon Capitl raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.13.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

