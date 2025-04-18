Dean Investment Associates LLC Acquires 592 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $202.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.22. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.17 and a fifty-two week high of $239.29. The company has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.03). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 37.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 92.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AVB. Mizuho raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $239.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $236.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.47.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

