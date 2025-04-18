GeoWealth Management LLC Sells 844 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

GeoWealth Management LLC lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,508 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 120,415 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $60,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,616,007 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,899,905,000 after acquiring an additional 906,365 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,094,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Barclays dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $655.00 to $642.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $694.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $632.85.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 22.0 %

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $456.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $417.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $438.50 and a one year high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $514.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $541.53.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.