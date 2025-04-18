Top Growth Stocks Worth Watching – April 17th

Novo Nordisk A/S, Blackstone, Prologis, BlackRock, MoneyLion, Apollo Global Management, and Welltower are the seven Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares in companies that are expected to grow at an above-average rate compared to other firms in the market. These companies typically reinvest their profits to fuel further expansion and innovation rather than distributing earnings as dividends, making them popular among investors looking for capital gains. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

NYSE:NVO traded down $4.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.22. The stock had a trading volume of 20,595,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,908,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $57.36 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVO

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Shares of BX traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $131.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,135,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,716,347. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $200.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $95.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BX

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

PLD stock traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.93. 2,555,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,168,418. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $95.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. Prologis has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $132.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLD

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

BlackRock stock traded up $19.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $884.81. The stock had a trading volume of 267,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $934.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $986.36. The stock has a market cap of $137.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $745.55 and a 52 week high of $1,084.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLK

MoneyLion (ML)

MoneyLion Inc., a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

NYSE:ML traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $86.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,715,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,809. MoneyLion has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $106.82. The stock has a market cap of $973.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.91 and a beta of 2.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ML

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded up $2.11 on Thursday, reaching $127.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,772,761. The company has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $95.11 and a 52-week high of $189.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

Welltower (WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,397. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Welltower has a 52 week low of $88.31 and a 52 week high of $158.55. The company has a market capitalization of $96.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WELL

Further Reading