Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Shares Sold by Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the period. Matrix Service accounts for about 0.0% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Matrix Service by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 60,838 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Matrix Service by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 25,434 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 276,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 110,641 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Matrix Service by 523.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 294,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 247,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Matrix Service by 112.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTRX shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Matrix Service from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Matrix Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Matrix Service Stock Up 1.4 %

MTRX stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $299.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.01. Matrix Service has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $15.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.61.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Matrix Service Profile

(Free Report)

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.