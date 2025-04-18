Brant Point Investment Management LLC Purchases 9,263 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC grew its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the quarter. GoDaddy makes up about 1.1% of Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $8,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,554,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,045,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $171.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.83 and its 200 day moving average is $185.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $216.00.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a return on equity of 176.06% and a net margin of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total value of $171,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 256,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,130,990.75. This trade represents a 0.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $103,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,698,381.70. The trade was a 2.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,518,150. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on GoDaddy from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on GoDaddy from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.73.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

