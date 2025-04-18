Brant Point Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Onsemi makes up about 0.7% of Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $5,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 434.6% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Onsemi from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.52.

ON stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. Onsemi has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $80.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 5.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.54 and its 200 day moving average is $57.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.48.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a net margin of 22.21% and a return on equity of 20.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

