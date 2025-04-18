Callodine Capital Management LP Has $18.53 Million Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Callodine Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 384,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Sanofi makes up about 3.8% of Callodine Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $18,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sanofi by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 107.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 639,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,869,000 after purchasing an additional 331,445 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 7.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,780 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 1,020.5% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 44,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $50.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $45.22 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.79 and a 200-day moving average of $52.24.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.0369 per share. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is 59.04%.

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.