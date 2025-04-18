Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC Makes New $651,000 Investment in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF makes up 0.4% of Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFSU. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $691,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 21,335 shares during the period. Envision Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $530,000.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.10. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $30.89 and a 1 year high of $39.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.73.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

