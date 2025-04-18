Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 27.0% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 76,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 16,350 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 71,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 17,405 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,985,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,146,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,134 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 502.6% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 198,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 165,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 74,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 51,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SLB. Griffin Securities cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,098,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,204.30. The trade was a 33.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 43,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $1,897,357.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,331,655.04. This represents a 15.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 315,905 shares of company stock worth $13,609,283. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $35.09 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

