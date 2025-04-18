Akre Capital Management LLC Sells 1,110,272 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Akre Capital Management LLC cut its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,283,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,110,272 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for approximately 13.2% of Akre Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Akre Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,521,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,435,314,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $325,752,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,981.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,573,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,092 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $218,918,000. Finally, Roberts Foundation acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $147,910,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

NYSE:KKR opened at $103.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.68. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.15 and a twelve month high of $170.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KKR. HSBC upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $181.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.93.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Stories

