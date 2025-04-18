Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Regions Financial stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $48,714.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,353.48. The trade was a 15.15 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 3,343 shares of company stock worth $74,348 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.42.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

