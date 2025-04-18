Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) is 1492 Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

1492 Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Lantheus comprises about 2.6% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $5,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Lantheus by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Lantheus by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 53,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total transaction of $5,010,645.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,399 shares in the company, valued at $41,551,645.65. The trade was a 10.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $1,005,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,860 shares in the company, valued at $11,445,207.20. This represents a 8.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,109 shares of company stock valued at $6,016,046 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Lantheus from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.43.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of LNTH opened at $101.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.20. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $61.47 and a one year high of $126.89.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.23). Lantheus had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $391.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.61 million. Analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

